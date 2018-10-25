Home | News | Fiscal Responsibility Law to be passed soon - Bawumia

Fiscal Responsibility Law to be passed soon - Bawumia

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Bawumia Imcompetent MahamaVice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has re-affirmed Government's commitment to safeguard the macro-economic gains it had made over the past 21 months is not eroded.

To that end, he said the Fiscal Responsibility Law was expected to be passed by the end of the year to cap the budget deficit in order not to exceed five per cent of the budget in every fiscal year.

He added the Government was setting up regulatory and advisory bodies to guide government’s fiscal and financial sector management.

Vice President Bawumia said this when he addressed the Ghana Investment and Opportunity Summit in London, UK, on Tuesday.

The two-day Summit is being organised by the Ghana High Commission in the UK, in collaboration with the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC).

The Vice President said government being cognizant of the tendency to backtrack on the progress made so far, it was putting in place measures to ensure the irreversibility of the gains achieved.

"We are implementing structural measures to tackle some of the long-term structural issues.

We intend to urge Parliament to pass a Fiscal Responsibility law by the end of this year to cap the budget deficit not to exceed five per cent for a fiscal year," he stated.

Dr Bawumia said government would roll out complementary fiscal and financial sector management and establish institutional safeguards such as independent Financial Stability Council, Fiscal Council, and an International Economic Advisory Council to enforce the law.

Vice President Bawumia said those institutions would safeguard the financial system, deepen financial intermediation, widen financial inclusion, and position Ghana as a West Africa Financial hub and economy with greater policy credibility.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!