Home | News | UBS rogue trader Adoboli heartbroken after losing deportation review

UBS rogue trader Adoboli heartbroken after losing deportation review

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Adoboli2Kweku Adoboli, a former UBS banker

UBS rogue trader Kweku Adoboli says he is heartbroken after a United Kingdom court upheld a decision to deport him to his country of birth in Ghana.

A tearful Mr Adoboli left Ghana when he turned four and has lived in the UK since he was 12 and told Sky News that he doesn't feel good about the ruling because he feels British.

"I am heartbroken, really heartbroken", Mr Adoboli said as he fought back tears.

The former trader at the Swiss bank UBS was sentenced to seven years in prison in fraud charges.

His unauthorised trading cost the bank £1.3bn, with an even greater hit to its share values, but he insists he never personally benefited financially from his crime.

Mr Adoboli was released in 2014 after serving half his sentence and has been fighting deportation ever since.

He was born in Ghana, but left the country at the age of four and has no family or friends in Ghana.

He insists that he wants to stay in the UK, and help others learn from his experiences.

The Home Office however disagrees.

Now the Upper Tribunal of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber has dismissed his request for a judicial review against his deportation, with Judge Mark Ockelton saying Mr Adoboli's honesty was "seriously in question" and that he had never "admitted his wrongdoing".

Outside the court, an emotional Mr Adoboli said the hearing "had felt like a second trial".

"I have worked really hard for the past seven years - first to right the wrongs, then to help people learn how and why these problems happen.

"None of my work has been done to deny or absolve myself of my responsibility.

"Today's judgement has been very difficult.

"It casts aspersions about my character.

"To be told that the work I do is not in the public interest is very distressing."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!