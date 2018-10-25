AMA commences revenue mobilisation drive

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has begun its 2018 revenue mobilization drive to collect all monies owed the Assembly by businesses and property owners within its jurisdiction.

The AMA’s collectors will go round from the early hours of the day and on weekends to collect the monies due.

The press release, announcing the commencement of the exercise, advised businesses and property owners to leave receipts of payments behind at their premises of work/residence to forestall any problems with the Assembly as it would not countenance any excuses.

It warned that all defaulters will pay a penalty as specified in the Local Government Act 936, section 181 clause 1, 2a and 2b.