Home | News | Politics: Trump pointed fingers at the media at a Wisconsin campaign rally, hours after bomb scare targeted top Democrats

Politics: Trump pointed fingers at the media at a Wisconsin campaign rally, hours after bomb scare targeted top Democrats

Dan Soko
  • President Donald Trump in a campaign speech called for national unity following the discovery of explosive devices sent to some top Democrats on Wednesday.
  • Trump, who frequently stokes animosity toward the media, journalists, and his political opponents, said the media "has a responsibility to set a civil tone," hours after a bomb scare that targeted top Democrats and the media.
  • The president accused the media of exhibiting what he called "endless hostility," and retreated to his claim that some critical news stories are "false attacks."
  • On Monday, law-enforcement officials intercepted several improvised explosive devices that were sent to the residences of Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and the offices of Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Waters.

President Donald Trump in a campaign speech on Wednesday called for national unity following the discovery of explosive devices sent to top Democrats.

Shortly after taking stage in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Trump weighed in on the intercepted improvised explosive devices that were sent to the residences of Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and the offices of Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Waters.

"Any acts or threats of political violence or an attack on our democracy itself," Trump said. "No nation can succeed that tolerates violence or the threat of violence as a method of political intimidation, coercion or control. We all know that."

"Such conduct must be fiercely opposed and firmly prosecuted," Trump added. "We want all sides to come together in peace and harmony. We can do it."

Trump, who frequently stokes animosity toward the media, journalists, and his political opponents, said the media "has a responsibility to set a civil tone," hours after the bomb scare put the country on edge.

He also remarked about protesters confronting governement officials in public.

"We should not mob people in pubic spaces or destroy public property," Trump said. "There is one way to settle our disagreements. It's called 'peacefully at the ballot box.' That's what we want."

The first of the suspicious packages sent this week was discovered on Monday, in a mailbox near the home of billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros. On Tuesday, law-enforcement officials intercepted suspected pipe bombs that were sent to current and former officials, all of them Trump critics.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also received a suspicious package that was similar to the others, according to CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto. The Los Angeles Police Department said it found a suspicious package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents California's 43rd Congressional District.

No injuries were reported as of Wednesday evening. Trump reiterated his earlier remarks that the government is investigating the bomb scares.

"So let's put it all together," Trump said. "Let's get along. Great country."

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!