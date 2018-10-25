Home | News | Speakers At B/A Rafac Advocate For Patronage In Locally Produced Goods

Speakers At B/A Rafac Advocate For Patronage In Locally Produced Goods

Dan Soko
Speakers At B/A Rafac Advocate For Patronage In Locally Produced Goods

Various speakers at this year’s Brong Ahafo regional Festival of Arts and Culture have joined the advocacy for Ghanaians to patronize made in Ghana goods to create employment and wealth for the nation.

Addressing Chiefs and people from various Traditional Councils in Techiman, the paramount Chief of the Techiman Traditional Area and President of the Techiman Traditional Council,Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw iv who chaired the function said the Arts and Culture sector has the potential to create a lot of jobs for the teeming unemployed youth. He however said this could only be realized if as Ghanaians “we patronize what we produce and create with our own minds and hands”. He therefore appealed to various hotels and catering services to always prepare local dishes to create market for farmers in the country. Oseadeeyo therefore deemed the theme for the celebration “Empowering the Youth through Culture and Creative Arts for Employment” as appropriate given the abundance of natural resources, diverse human resources and talents that were available to the nation and the Brong Ahafo Region in particular.

On the creation of new regions, the paramount Chief entreated the people in the Ahafo and Bono East areas to come out in their numbers to vote “YES” massively to ensure the creation of the Ahafo and Bono East Regions.

Adding his voice for Ghanaians to patronize made in Ghana goods, the Municipal Chief Executive for Techiman in his welcome address to eat what we grow, wear our own clothes among others. According to Hon. Donyina that was the only as a country the President’s vision of Ghana Beyond Aid could be achieved.

On the creation of the new regions, the Municipal Chief Executive praised the Chiefs in the region for the various roles they have played and continue to play to facilitate the creation of the two new regions adding that Nananom are the brain child of the regions and urged citizens in the affected areas not to let the toil of the chiefs be in vain.

The Executive Director on the National Commission on Culture, Mad Edna Janet Nyame on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts was full of paise for the Traditional Authorities, the Techiman Municipal Assembly and the Planning Committee for the colourful celebration of the festival and expressed the hope that the Brong Ahafo Region will emerge on top at the National Festival of Arts and Culture.

The Regional Festival of Arts and Culture which is a platform to showcase the tradition, Arts and culture was also meant to select a representative to represent the region at the National Festival of Arts and Culture to be hosted in Koforidua next month. The program, was attended by paramount Chiefs from the Goaso,Berekum,Bassa,Ntrotroso and Dwenem.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!