Home | News | CAF Confederation Cup: AS Vita Club Thump Al Masry 4-0 To Book Final Place

CAF Confederation Cup: AS Vita Club Thump Al Masry 4-0 To Book Final Place

Dan Soko
CAF Confederation Cup: AS Vita Club Thump Al Masry 4-0 To Book Final Place

AS Vita have booked their place in the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup final following a convincing 4-0 semifinal second-leg win over Al-Masry at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Wednesday evening.

Following a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in Port Said earlier this month, the Black Dolphins turned on the style in the DR Congo capital to book their place in the final.

Ngoyi Emomo headed the hosts in front from a corner-kick as early as the sixth minute, rising highest before directing an unstoppable effort past the Green Eagles goalkeeper to send the home fans into absolute ecstasy.

The Green Eagles hit back with a spell of pressure of their own and were only denied an equaliser through the class of Nelson Lukong in the Vita goal.

Having successfully navigated through an awkward few minutes, the Black Dolphins doubled their lead through that man Emomo who completed his brace with a power left-footed effort from the edge of the area that left the goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

Jean-Marc Makusu duly scored his 10th goal of the campaign to make it 3-0 to the hosts in the 75th minute before Mukoko Batezadio added a fourth in second-half added time to seal a comfortable win for the home side who will face either Raja Casablanca or Enyimba in the final over two legs.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!