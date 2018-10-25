Home | News | We’ll demonstrate over shuttle services - UG SRC President

We’ll demonstrate over shuttle services - UG SRC President

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: citifmonline.com

UG Shuttle BusThe students claim the fare charges of shuttles have increased by more than 100 percent

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana will by the end of this week hold a demonstration to compel management address the challenges of shuttle services and the operationalization of power plants on campus.

Sylvester Amoako Quarshie, President of the council insisted that the purpose of the protest is to get a favourable response from university authorities on the matter.

Since the introduction of the Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) buses on the university campus, the fare charges of shuttles have increased by more than 100 percent.

In spite of the increment, the fleet of buses is inadequate to serve the vast number of students, a situation students say is affecting their academic life on campus.

Also, students of the university have for some years now been agitating over the non-operationalization of power plants which were procured to provide back-up electricity during power cuts during the 2014/2015 academic year.

The students have accused the SRC of doing too little to reduce the burden on them.

But speaking on Radio Univers’ Campus Exclusive show on Wednesday, Mr. Quarshie debunked assertions that the SRC has been ‘weak’ to fight for the interest of the student front.

“It is long overdue, the discussion started from June. We have had meetings with all the relevant stakeholders. I am not leading a weak front.”

“If we cannot get a response from management by Friday, we will go through due process and go for a peaceful demonstration. We will call our people, we will put them together and it [demonstration] will happen”, he disclosed.

Abrogating RSTC contract

Students of the University of Ghana continue to mount pressure on the SRC to force management to abrogate its contract with the transport company managing the shuttle services.

According to them, they do not enjoy the value of their money under the current contract.

However, the SRC is also struggling to put their concerns across as it believes nothing will push University management to rescind its decision.

Meanwhile, management of the RSTC has also said that it has been running at losses in the last two years it has been operating.

It therefore called on the students to pay more if they wanted more buses to meet their demands.

Legon and RSTC services

In 2015, the University of Ghana inaugurated a shuttle service, under a Public-Private Partnership with Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) Limited.

Although the inauguration of the ten new buses was to enable staff and students have better and easy access to facilities on campus as the buses would ply various major routes on campus; the story has been different thereby putting a toll on students.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Club Africain register Ghanaian striker Derrick Sasraku for CAF Champions League

October 25, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Ghana Get The Nod To Host 2023 All-Africa Games

October 24, 2018

GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

October 24, 2018

Asamoah Features As Inter Milan Suffer 2-0 Defeat At Camp Nou In UCL

October 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund Hammers Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid 4:0 In UCL

October 24, 2018

Medeama Coach Backs Kotoko’s Decision To Pursue Confederations Cup Participation

October 24, 2018

Neymar Gets New Spiderman Tattoo

October 24, 2018

Referees Need Military Training – Abbey Pobee

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

October 23, 2018

The NABCO Educational Programme

October 23, 2018

Student's Brutality Is Not A Way To Maintain Peace On Campus

October 23, 2018

Investigate KNUST Riot And Effect Appropriate Sanctions

October 23, 2018

Ebola From Belgium To Congo

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!