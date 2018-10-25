Home | News | Akufo-Addo's achievements causing psychological and emotional problems for NDC - Razak Opoku

Akufo-Addo's achievements causing psychological and emotional problems for NDC - Razak Opoku

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Daniel Kaku

Razak Kojo OpokuRazak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM)

The Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement (CVM), Razak Kojo Opoku has stated that the achievements of President Akufo-Addo's government are causing psychological and emotional problems for the members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He made the above utterance after the commission of the Nation Builder's Cords (NaBCO) by President Akufo-Addo to create job avenues for the unemployed graduates in the country.

Government introduced the NABCO initiative as part of its commitment towards addressing the high youth unemployment in the country. 100,000 recruits of NABCO successfully passed out on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 17 October 2018, commissioned the 100,000 beneficiaries who will be placed under seven modules including Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

It was launched in May 2018 and the programme, which will be managed by the office of the President, will focus on alleviating shortfalls in public service delivery.

After the commission, some elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been criticizing the program as a waste of state funds and unsustainable job.

But speaking during an interview, Kojo Opoku said the introduction of NABCO and other employment initiatives have eased the enormous pressure and financial stress on the lives of graduates and their parents.

He opined that "as part of efforts to address the unemployment challenges facing the youth of the Country, President Akufo-Addo's Government has implemented NABCO, NEIP, Planting for Food and Jobs and host of other employment opportunities for the youth especially graduates in the Country".

He added "NABCO for instance is a post-national service employment initiative aimed at equipping the graduates as well as empowering them to be well positioned for future lucrative employment opportunities with good salary and better conditions of service".

Razak Kojo Opoku who is also a strong sympathizer of President Akufo-Addo said the President and his government has performed very well than the NDC government which was led by Mr. John Mahama and stated that these successes chalked by this current government have given the NDC members sleepless nights.

"The Achievements of President Akufo-Addo's Government are causing Psychological and Emotional Problems for the members of NDC making them unable to offer meaningful and constructive critisms as the leading opposition political party", he emphasized.

He stressesed that NABCO is a dignifying way of assuring our graduates that there is hope for the future especially under NPP Government.

He, however, opined "President Akufo-Addo is more compassionate and generous than his predecessor John Mahama. John Mahama was careless about graduate unemployment in the Country".

He revealed "John Mahama's Government was a serious "excusitis" and procrastinator towards jobs and wealth creation".

"President Akufo-Addo is putting measures in place to solve the unemployment challenges facing Ghanaians whiles at the same time fixing the inherited economic problems", he lauded.

He, therefore called on Ghanaians to be patient with the NPP government and assured Ghanaians that very soon President Akufo-Addo government would be making Ghana an "Economic Heaven".

"With the support and patience from Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo's Government will make Ghana an Economic Heaven", he assured.

