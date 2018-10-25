NPP-USA Women's Organizer lauds NaBCO, calls for legal backing

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Daniel Kaku

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President exchanging pleasantries with some NaBCO recruits

NPP-USA Women's Organizer, Mrs. Barbara Boafo, has lauded the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCO) program which was inaugurated by the President to address the graduate unemployment situation in the country, calling it a timely intervention.

She noted that the focus of the initiative which is to complement public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance, revenue mobilization/collection and will go a long way to reduce hardships on parents who invested in their wards’ university education.

She also urged the government to give the program the necessary legal backing to ensure its sustainability and continuity adding, "NaBCO is a laudable program that needs to be fortified by law."

She made these comments in an exclusive interview with a US-based radio station during a one on one phone interview.

It would be recalled that last Wednesday, October 17, 2018, President Akufo-Addo ushered in recruits of the NABCO program at a mammoth ceremony held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Mrs. Boafo expressed worry about the high alarming rate of students who graduate each year from our tertiary institutions and urged all Ghanaians to support the initiative.

She urged government to decentralize the program to allow MMDCE’s to have direct access to potential beneficiaries instead of a centralized recruitment process.

In conclusion, she called on all beneficiaries of the NaBCO to consider themselves as privileged and work hard to help grow the country's economy.

Background

Government introduced the NABCO initiative as part of its commitment towards addressing the high youth unemployment in the country. 100,000 recruits of NABCO successfully passed out on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 17 October 2018, commissioned the 100,000 beneficiaries who will be placed under seven modules including Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana and Governance Ghana.

The programme was launched in May 2018 and will be managed by the office of the President, which will focus on alleviating shortfalls in public service delivery.

