We trust Otumfuo to end KNUST saga - UG Senior Staff

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Otumfuo VisitAsantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana has expressed confidence that the intervention of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will bring an end to the confusion between the students and the management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

KNUST has been shut down indefinitely following a violent demonstration by the students in which over 40 cars and 10 motorbikes were vandalised and several other properties destroyed in protest to a directive that there should no longer be vigils and gatherings to sing ‘jama’ songs on campus.

Ten students and one alumnus were arrested on Friday (19 October 2018) and later released. This, coupled with the manhandling of some of the students by the school’s private security, got the students infuriated, leading to the protest march on Monday, 22 October 2018.

The Senior Staff Association of the University of Ghana, in a statement, has condemned the acts of violence and vandalism by the students.

The group said it is “solidly behind the move by His Majesty, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the Chancellor of the University to intervene in a bid to remedy the situation. We have no doubt that this intervention by the King and Chancellor will go a long way in restoring normal student life and academic work on campus.”

The association has urged the entire student body to remain calm and look up to the Asante monarch to find an amicable solution to the problem.

The traditional leader is expected to meet the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Kwasi Obiri-Danso, and other stakeholders today, over the matter.

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

