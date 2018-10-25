Home | News | State to present fourth Prosecution witness in late Maj. Mahama case

State to present fourth Prosecution witness in late Maj. Mahama case

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

The late Major Mahama

An Accra High Court hearing the case involving the trial of the alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Mahama on Wednesday adjourned the matter to November 14.

The adjournment was necessitated by the absence in court of the fourth Prosecution Witness.

Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Senior State Attorney, told the Court that it was unfortunate that they could not bring their next witness to court.

“We are to bring our witness today, but at the last minute the witness informed us that he has an emergency, so could not make it,” she added.

She prayed the Court to adjourn the case to enable the State produce the witness at the next court sitting.

The Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, asked the State to inform lawyers for the accused persons to endeavour to be in court at the next sitting, saying “we have wasted the whole of October, so they should be present”.

The Jurors were also absent when the case was called.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at the Accra High Court for the death of the late Major Mahama, an Officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion at the Burma Camp, who was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi, when on May 29; some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber, lynched him.

The mob allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyarko aka Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

