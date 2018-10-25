Nana Addo running a tortoise gov't - NDC presidential hopeful

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently governing the country at a tortoise pace.

According to him, he [Alban Bagbin] is the best person to move and develop the country.

He said Ghanaians are looking forward to a 2020 presidential campaign to resign Nana Addo as president.

He stated "The second thing is that after amassing this political capital, seeing it all, I still see Ghana moving at a tortoise pace. I think we could do better and I think I have what it takes to make the difference. I have made this known to the current president and that I am coming for the power from him."

He added that he's deemed as the NDC's best bet mainly because of his reputation as an incorruptible politician.

"Ask my constituents, they will tell you that I enjoy serving and I enjoy seeing people grow through my hands. A lot of the actors now in the political scene in Ghana particularly in the NDC side have come through my hands…that is one," he said.