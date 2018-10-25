Home | News | Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food

Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food

Dan Soko

Controversial musician and satirist Kwame A Plus has revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, squandered GH¢135,000 on a staff end-of-year party in 2017.

He also revealed that the CEO and other seven members of management of the Authority spent GH¢10,652 in one night on food.

A Plus, also known as Kwame Obeng, made these conflict of interest revelations on his Facebook page yesterday.

He said that the hotel, Luxe Suites Hotel, where the outrageous expenses were incurred and paid for with the approval of Mr Kwame Owusu is fully owned by the CEO himself.

READ ALSO: Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases

“Charley me I still don’t understand how 8 people spent 10,652,00 on food during a meeting. Ah how? It means each person’s food (just one meal) cost 1,335.00 Ghana cedis. Really? If you own Ghana as your private company will you spend this amount on a meal for just one meeting?", he queried.

"If we complained during the campaign that NDC spent 20 dollars on Kenkey in Brazil, how then can we support this? 20 dollars is just 100 Ghana. This is 1.335.00 per person per meal. Did they chew golden sausages or the elephant itself came to the meeting?”

Reports indicate that Mr. Kwame Owusu is still the Group Chairman of the Luxe Suites Hotel.

ghana maritime authority bossplay

ghana maritime authority boss

“Apart from conflict of interest which is a serious offence let me ask this. How many people ate 135,125.00 Ghana cedis worth of food? Herrrrh they can eat oooo hahahahahaha. And wait, wait, wait. The second invoice…, how many people ate over 10,000.00 Ghana cedis food at one meeting? Come for your medals. You people can eat for Africa. Waaaawolo. Pick pockets have taken the public purse from Nana Addo’s pocket", A Plus chided.

Check out the invoices authorized by the Maritime CEO below

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!