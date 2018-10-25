BoG publishes list of duly licensed banks in Ghana

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has come out with a list of banks in the country that are duly licensed to operate.
As the institution tasked with the responsibility to regulate and supervise the financial sector, this move is geared towards restoring customers’ confidence in the Banking sector.
According to the Central Bank, as at August 2018, 31 banks which are currently duly licensed and in good standing to operate.
This comes after the BoG took steps to dissolve five insolvent indigenous banks, which have now been merged to form the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.
These were the UniBank, Sovereign Bank, Beige Bank, Construction Bank and the Royal Bank.
The Central Bank has also warned that banks who fail to meet the GH¢400 million minimum capital will soon be sanctioned.
Below are the banks that the Central Bank has duly licensed to operate in the country:
- Access Bank (Ghana) Limited
- ADB Bank Limited
- Bank of Africa, Ghana Ltd
- Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Limited
- Banque Sahélo-Saharienne pour I’Investissement et le Commerce BSIC (Ghana) Limited
- Barclays Bank of Ghana Ltd.
- CAL Bank Limited
- Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited
- Ecobank Ghana Limited
- Energy Commercial Bank Ltd
- FBNBank (Ghana) Ltd
- Fidelity Bank Limited
- First Atlantic Bank Ltd
- First National Bank (Ghana) Ltd
- GCB Bank Limited
- GN Bank Limited
- Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited
- Republic Bank (Ghana) Ltd
- National Investment Bank Ltd
- Prudential Bank Limited
- Societe General (Ghana) Limited
- Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd
- Standard Chartered Bank (Ghana) Limited
- United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.
- Universal Merchant Bank Ltd
- Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
- Premium Bank Ltd
- OmniBank Ghana Limited
- Heritage Bank Limited
- GHL Bank Limited
- ARB Apex Bank Ltd
