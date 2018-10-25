Home | News | BoG publishes list of duly licensed banks in Ghana

BoG publishes list of duly licensed banks in Ghana

Dan Soko

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has come out with a list of banks in the country that are duly licensed to operate.

As the institution tasked with the responsibility to regulate and supervise the financial sector, this move is geared towards restoring customers’ confidence in the Banking sector.

According to the Central Bank, as at August 2018, 31 banks which are currently duly licensed and in good standing to operate.

This comes after the BoG took steps to dissolve five insolvent indigenous banks, which have now been merged to form the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.

These were the UniBank, Sovereign Bank, Beige Bank, Construction Bank and the Royal Bank.

The Central Bank has also warned that banks who fail to meet the GH¢400 million minimum capital will soon be sanctioned.

Below are the banks that the Central Bank has duly licensed to operate in the country:

  1. Access Bank (Ghana) Limited
  2. ADB Bank Limited
  3. Bank of Africa, Ghana Ltd
  4. Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Limited
  5. Banque Sahélo-Saharienne pour I’Investissement et le Commerce BSIC (Ghana) Limited
  6. Barclays Bank of Ghana Ltd.
  7. CAL Bank Limited
  8. Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited
  9. Ecobank Ghana Limited
  10. Energy Commercial Bank Ltd
  11. FBNBank (Ghana) Ltd
  12. Fidelity Bank Limited
  13. First Atlantic Bank Ltd
  14. First National Bank (Ghana) Ltd
  15. GCB Bank Limited
  16. GN Bank Limited
  17. Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited
  18. Republic Bank (Ghana) Ltd
  19. National Investment Bank Ltd
  20. Prudential Bank Limited
  21. Societe General (Ghana) Limited
  22. Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd
  23. Standard Chartered Bank (Ghana) Limited
  24. United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.
  25. Universal Merchant Bank Ltd
  26. Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
  27. Premium Bank Ltd
  28. OmniBank Ghana Limited
  29. Heritage Bank Limited
  30. GHL Bank Limited
  31. ARB Apex Bank Ltd

