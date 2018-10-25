Tamale Residents Fight New Telecom Tariffs

Subscribers of telecommunication service providers in the Tamale Metropolis are outraged by the proposed tariffs increment.

The impending tariffs increment effective November 1, follows the government’s recalibration of the Value Added Tax.

But some telcos subscribers and vendors in the Tamale Metropolis told Citi News that imposition of the new tax will overburden them.

According to some vendors, their sales have already dropped and increased the tariffs could push them out of business.

Students who conduct research online said their studies would be affected.

They thereby implored the government to reject the telcos proposal.

As a result of network fluctuations in the Northern Region, some mobile phone users are compelled to use almost all the networks particularly MTN and Vodafone.

In view of the impending tariffs increment, the telcos vendors, students and internet cafe operators will have to readjust and cope with the situation.

This is why some subscribers and vendors are totally opposed to the proposed tariffs increment.

[embedded content]