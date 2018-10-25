Home | News | Tobinco Pharmacy, NIB Support GJA Awards

Tobinco Pharmacy, NIB Support GJA Awards

As part of activities to mark this year's edition of the GJA Awards, the National Investment Bank (NIB) and the Tobinco Group of Companies have made donations to the Association to support the event which comes off on Saturday, October 27, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.

Officials from NIB and Tobinco made a presentation of GH¢100,000 and GH¢20,000 respectively to the Association led by its President Dr. Affail Monney.

Addressing the gathering of journalists and executives of the GJA, General Manager of NIB, Mr. Evans Mensah, stated that NIB holds the belief that journalism is the cornerstone of a country’s development and stressed that journalists in the country should possess the requisite skills to meet international standards.

He said, as part of their cooperate responsibilities, they decided to support the awards to help motivate journalists to enhance effective participation in national issues by citizens in the country.

In his address, Dr. Affail Monney appreciated the gesture and commended them for taking such a bold step in supporting the Association while other banks are shying away from it due to the many issues affecting the banking sector.

He said by the donation, NIB has shown their commitment to the GJA and the advancement of effective journalism in the country.

The Tobinco Group of Companies after making their donations added that Atinka TV, a subsidiary of the Tobinco Group and a major media partner of the awards, would be televising live the entire ceremony.

On behalf of the GJA, Vice President of the Association, Madam Linda Asante Adjei, expressed their gratitude to the Tobinco Group and hoped that such relationship between the two parties should be strengthened to enable them make bigger donations in the subsequent years.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

