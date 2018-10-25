Police Officer Engaged In Stealing

A dismissed police officer, Abu Magidah, has been arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢100 belonging to a trader at Sawla in the Northern Region.

The suspect was identified as a policeman who was dismissed last year for stealing; he was found wearing a vest with police crest when he was arrested.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that Jimah Jincha, a trader at Sawla Zongo, reported to the police that one Abu Magidah at Sakpawura came to her house and robbed her of GH¢100.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yusuf Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the issue to DAILY GUIDE, said the suspect stated in his caution statement to the police that the complainant deals in Indian hemp.

According to DSP Yusuf Tanko, the suspect claimed he bought GH¢ 1.00 worth of 'wee' from the complainant. Afterwards, he threatened to arrest her and because the complainant was frightened by the police vest he was wearing, she gave him the money.

DSP Yusuf Tanko indicated that based on the information received from the suspect, a search was conducted in the house of the complainant and two black polythene bags, wrapped dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, three pairs of scissors, two packets of matches, pieces of white and brown papers, were found in her room and she was arrested with the exhibits.

Both suspects were put before the Magistrate Court at Bole and remanded in police custody to re-appear on 25th October, 2018 and 31st October, 2018.