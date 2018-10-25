Andre Ayew’s Fenerbahce Arrive In Belgium For Europa League Clash Against Anderlecht

Turkish giants Fenerbahce squad have touched down in Brussels ahead of tonight's UEFA Europa League clash against Anderlecht.

The Yellow-Navy Blues, who have amassed three points in Group D from their opening two games, will be looking to improve their tally when they engage Anderlecht at the Vanden Stadium on Thursday night.

Anderlecht has had a mixed season in 2018 but their home record has been satisfactory, especially against teams of similar calibre.

They tend to compensate for their poor showings against stronger teams with great performances against the likes of Fenerbahce.

The visiting side has been plagued with terrible away performances this year.

Their record of a meagre one win in last ten away matches is a testament to this fact.

There has been only two matches between these two teams, who have a rich footballing history.

Both times, Fenerbahce walked away with the win. But it was in 2007.

