Medeama SC Express Interest To Represent Ghana In CAF Champions League

Dan Soko

Former Ghana Premier League winners Medeama SC has expressed interest to feature in the next edition of the CAF Champions League Competition as representatives from Ghana.

The Tarkwa based club is the second club to openly declare their intention of playing in continental competition even in the absence of local league in the country.

Kotoko has already sent a request to the normalization committee and awaiting approval to play in the next CAF Confederations Cup Competition.

The country continues to experience the aftermath of the Anas Aremeyaw Investigative piece into the rot in football.

As it stands now nobody knows when the league will either continue or start over as the normalization committee continues to work to reform and sanitize football in the country.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Medeama SC communications Director, Patrick Akoto confirmed that the club wants to go to Africa next season.

According to him, their position as table toppers on the suspended 2017/2018 league season makes them eligible to play in the champion’s league.

He disclosed that if the league is not going to continue, then it means Medeama automatically becomes champions.

He emphasized; “We are more than qualified to represent Ghana in Africa”

Patrick Akoto further stated that the main reason they want to feature in the CAF Champions league is to gain exposure for their players.

“One major reason why Medeama wants to go to Africa is to gain exposure for our players”, he said.

The club is set to send a petition to the normalization committee for approval to feature in the continental showpiece.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

