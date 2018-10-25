Ghana drops to 52 on FIFA ranking

The Black Stars are now ranked seventh on the African continent.

Ghana moved down one place in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday for the month of October

The Black Stars are now ranked 52nd in the world and seventh on the African continent.

They missed the chance to accumulate points after their double-header 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone were cancelled by CAF.

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot after the two countries had been tied at the top last month.

While both sides won one game and drew another in October, the Belgians, with 1,733 points, moved ahead by a single point under the formula for calculating the rankings.

Brazil, one of only two non-European sides in the top 10 along with Uruguay, remain third, followed by Croatia and England.