Felix Kwakye-Ofosu under fire for calling Bawumia 'narrow-minded'

Felix Kwakye-Ofosu

A former deputy communications minister under the erstwhile Mahama government, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, has incurred the wrath of some Ghanaians on social media for what they call an insult to Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Bawumia had earlier stated that despite its many boasts, the NDC did not introduce any social intervention programme in its eight-year rule.

According to Bawumia, both the late former president, John Evans Mills and his successor, John Mahama, failed woefully to introduce such programmes for the country.

He then touted his government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, as the one which has championed social intervention programmes after being in government for just two years.

However, Bawumia’s assertion did not go down well with the former minister, and so he called him “narrow- minded”.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu was quoted as saying that, “Dr. Bawumia is narrow-minded on social intervention issues”.

But his description of the vice-president has angered some social media users, with some of them saying Kwakye Ofosu has not been trained well.

For instance, a Facebook user, Evelyn, reacting to Kwakye's comment to Dr. Bawumia on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page said Kwakye was rude and that he would remain in opposition for a long time.

Frank wondered why Kwakye would insult the vice president in the first place given the fact that he is an important figure:

Emmanuel also said Kwakye knows nothing:

Gonathan also called Felix ignorant:

Sulemana asked Felix to "shut up":

Kwakyewaa Nancy also called Felix a "baby with sharp teeth":

There are many other comments made against the former deputy minister, which show that Ghanaians are not happy with his statement.