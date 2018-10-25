Home | News | Ghana-UK ties to receive boost with visit of Prince of Wales - Iain Walker

Ghana-UK ties to receive boost with visit of Prince of Wales - Iain Walker

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Simon Ian MayorSimon Osei-Mensah, Iain Walker and Osei Assibey Antwi

Ghana-UK ties are set to see improvement as the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales prepare to visit the country next month.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, says his home country will continue to support Ghana's economy by initiating development projects and providing technical expertise.

He addressed a section of the media in Kumasi ahead of the visit scheduled for 2-5 November 2018.

"As Ghana is looking to move beyond aid, UK is moving beyond the EU. We want to make sure that we are strengthening that partnership.

UK government spends, at least, 125 million pounds annually on health, education and other sectors in Ghana.

About 3.5 billion pounds is projected to be spent on projects in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The UK and Ghana's shared history and common values form the basis of enduring friendship between the two nations.

Their Royal Highnesses are expected in Ghana between November 2 and 6.

They will call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House for discussion on strengthening partnership on a range of shared values.

The visiting team will be in Kumasi to confer with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and also attend state banquette in their honour.

Their Royal Highnesses will also visit cocoa farms and meet with local and international business leaders.

Mr. Walker says the visit is good for the future of UK-Ghana ties.

"We are thrilled that they are coming to Ghana. It comes at the moment where we are really focusing on the UK-Ghana relationship and the future of UK-Ghana relationship.

“We want to make sure we don't talk about just the present tense or past tense but talk about the future," he said.

Meanwhile, the UK government is pledging support to Ghana's economy through job creation and make Ghana self-reliant.

"We know diversifying economic growth is what Ghana wants to do. We are committed to that as part of the ambition of the President to put Ghana beyond aid."

The Ghana visit is the second by the Prince of Wales in 41-years and the first for the Duchess of Cornwall. The first visit was in March 1977 to attend the Golden Jubilee of Achimota School, formerly Prince of Wales College. It followed a durbar in his honour by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, at the Manhyia Palace.

The Prince of Wales has visited 44 out of 53 Commonwealth nations while the Duchess has also visited 18 of the Commonwealth nations with the Prince.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!