Ghana-UK ties to receive boost with visit of Prince of Wales - Iain Walker

Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Simon Osei-Mensah, Iain Walker and Osei Assibey Antwi

Ghana-UK ties are set to see improvement as the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales prepare to visit the country next month.

British High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker, says his home country will continue to support Ghana's economy by initiating development projects and providing technical expertise.

He addressed a section of the media in Kumasi ahead of the visit scheduled for 2-5 November 2018.

"As Ghana is looking to move beyond aid, UK is moving beyond the EU. We want to make sure that we are strengthening that partnership.

UK government spends, at least, 125 million pounds annually on health, education and other sectors in Ghana.

About 3.5 billion pounds is projected to be spent on projects in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The UK and Ghana's shared history and common values form the basis of enduring friendship between the two nations.

Their Royal Highnesses are expected in Ghana between November 2 and 6.

They will call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House for discussion on strengthening partnership on a range of shared values.

The visiting team will be in Kumasi to confer with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and also attend state banquette in their honour.

Their Royal Highnesses will also visit cocoa farms and meet with local and international business leaders.

Mr. Walker says the visit is good for the future of UK-Ghana ties.

"We are thrilled that they are coming to Ghana. It comes at the moment where we are really focusing on the UK-Ghana relationship and the future of UK-Ghana relationship.

“We want to make sure we don't talk about just the present tense or past tense but talk about the future," he said.

Meanwhile, the UK government is pledging support to Ghana's economy through job creation and make Ghana self-reliant.

"We know diversifying economic growth is what Ghana wants to do. We are committed to that as part of the ambition of the President to put Ghana beyond aid."

The Ghana visit is the second by the Prince of Wales in 41-years and the first for the Duchess of Cornwall. The first visit was in March 1977 to attend the Golden Jubilee of Achimota School, formerly Prince of Wales College. It followed a durbar in his honour by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, at the Manhyia Palace.

The Prince of Wales has visited 44 out of 53 Commonwealth nations while the Duchess has also visited 18 of the Commonwealth nations with the Prince.