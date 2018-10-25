Ghana eCommerce Awards nominees list released

Business News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: OML Africa

Ghana eCommerce Awards logo

OML Africa, organizers of the maiden Ghana eCommerce Awards have released the list of nominees for nearly 30 categories at this year’s historic industry event.

This a strictly black tie event to be attended by over 150 guests made up of top online business owners, Founders of eCommerce websites, techpreneurs, key government decision-makers, regulators, among others.

Over 100 individuals and organizations filed 200 nominations for the Ghana eCommerce Awards. The event is an award scheme designed to recognize and celebrate excellence and innovation of various stakeholders and players in the burgeoning online retail industry.

The event will take place at the Alisa Hotel on November 30, 2018.

Online shopping platform, mallghana.com leads the pack in terms of number of nominations for the award categories with 11 nominations, followed by online food ordering platform, pizarea.com and rosefabricsgh.com, a leading online fabric store with 8 nominations each.

Continental online commerce and marketplace giant, Jumia Group; leading African fashion marketplace, Ahwenepa.com and online retail shop, Africakart.com all have 7 nominations each.

Other popular nominees include Tonaton, Zoobashop, Melcomonline, Aramex, DHL, Electromart, Mazzuma, AlexPay, Zeepay, Flutterwave, SynCommerce, MarketExpress, ZongoMart, Skynet Express and other household names in Ghana’s online retail space vying for the bragging rights in a healthy “who-is-who” contest.

Some prestigious award categories include “Best Online Retailer of the Year’;” Best Male and Female eCommerce Entrepreneurs of the Year”; “Best e-Government Experience of the Year”; “ Best Multi-Channel Retailer of the Year”; “Best eCommerce Innovation in Payments”; “Best eCommerce Delivery Company of the Year” and many more.

Nominations were submitted online either directly from a company, from an involved individual, or from a third party. Winners will be subjected to a 60% strict selection criteria by a judging panel made up of industry experts and regulators plus a 40% public vote via text. Each winner will be expected to accept their award on stage at the awards ceremony on 30 November 2018.

There will also be Special Recognition Awards bestowed on some deserving individuals and organizations who have played pioneering roles and contributed immensely to the development of eCommerce in Ghana.

A spokesperson of the organizers said,” We are highly elated by the number of nominations we received and had to extend the deadline due to popular demand. We really look forward to an exciting night as we reward innovation and excellence of players in the eCommerce, online retail and payments space in an amazing atmosphere of healthy competition mixed with fun, food and entertainment!”

For the full list of nominees, visit http://ghanaecommerceawards.com/public-vote.php