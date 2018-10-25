Home | News | Black Queens confirm pre-AWCON friendlies against Zambia, Kenya & South Africa

Black Queens confirm pre-AWCON friendlies against Zambia, Kenya & South Africa

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Ghanafa.org

Black Queens Miss AWCON 2018The Black Queens will be hoping to win their first AFCON when the tournament starts in November

The Black Queens have lined up three international friendly games before next month’s African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) to be staged in Ghana.

After extensive deliberations between the GFA Normalization Committee, the Black Queens Technical team and budgetary support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the senior national female team will play Zambia, Kenya and South Africa as they step up preparations for the competition.

Coach Bashiru Hayford’s side are expected to depart from Ghana on Tuesday, October 30 to Zambia where they will engage the She-Polopolo in an international friendly match scheduled for November 3.

The team will then leave Zambia on November 5 to Kenya where they are expected to play their Kenyan counterparts in a pre-tournament friendly game on November 7.

The Black Queens will return to Ghana on November 9 and will wrap up preparations for the competition with a friendly match against South Africa's Bayana Bayana before commencement of the tournament on Saturday November 17.

Ghana are in group A alongside Algeria, Mali and Cameroon with their group stage matches to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Defending Champions Nigeria are in Group B and will face South Africa, Kenya and Zambia at the group stage of the competition at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana will kick off the competition against Algeria in the opening match of the competition to be played on Saturday November 17 at the Accra Stadium with kick off time scheduled at 15:30 GMT.

The grand finale of the competition will be played on Saturday December 1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

