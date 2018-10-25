New Regions: Dan Botwe baffled by Togbe Afede's baseless comments

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe

The Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development says it is baffled by the 'baseless comments' of the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV which suggested that "shoddy work" was done by the Commission of Inquiry which explored the creation of new regions.

According to a statement signed by the Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr Dan Botwe, the Commission adhered strictly to the provisions outlined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana relating to the creation of regions stressing that the comments of Togbe Afede be disregarded.

Listing nine consultative sessions which the Commission held between May 2017 and January 2018 and had Togbe Afede in attendance, the Ministry said it was baffled by the traditional ruler's comments because he was consulted "perhaps more than any other Ghanaian on the creation of regions".

"...We wish to debunk the statement that the Commission of Inquiry did a shoddy job," the statement said.

"The Ministry has in the past desisted from responding to views expressed by our revered and eminent Chiefs, but has found it imperative in this instance to respond to attacks on the Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of Regions by no less a person than Togbe Afede XIV.

"The utterances of the President of the National House of Chiefs really baffle us as he has been consulted perhaps more than any other Ghanaian on the creation of regions. Togbe Afede XIV has been involved in all consultations of the Commission with the Council of State, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs".

The Ministry reiterated that the Commission adhered strictly the provisions outlined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana relating to the creation of regions and government has expressed satisfaction with their work and the report submitted.

In their opinion, the eminent men and women who served on the Commission did a great job, holding 47 public hearings and 41 consultative meetings and deserve commendation, not insults.

Members of the Commission of Inquiry chaired by Justice S.A. Brobbey were; Dr Grace Bediako (former government statistician), Maulvi Mohammed Bin-Salih (AMEER and Missionary in Charge, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana), Professor Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa (former Vice-Chancellor, KNUST), Ms Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh (Local governance expert) and Mr Robert Ajene (Retired Director of Educations).

The rest are, Dr David Wellingston Essaw (Senior Research Fellow, University of Cape Coast), Professor George Owusu (Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research) and Ms Josephine Hughes (a legal practitioner).

