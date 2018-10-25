Home | News | New Regions: Dan Botwe baffled by Togbe Afede's baseless comments

New Regions: Dan Botwe baffled by Togbe Afede's baseless comments

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Dan BotweMinister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Botwe

The Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development says it is baffled by the 'baseless comments' of the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV which suggested that "shoddy work" was done by the Commission of Inquiry which explored the creation of new regions.

According to a statement signed by the Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr Dan Botwe, the Commission adhered strictly to the provisions outlined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana relating to the creation of regions stressing that the comments of Togbe Afede be disregarded.

Listing nine consultative sessions which the Commission held between May 2017 and January 2018 and had Togbe Afede in attendance, the Ministry said it was baffled by the traditional ruler's comments because he was consulted "perhaps more than any other Ghanaian on the creation of regions".

"...We wish to debunk the statement that the Commission of Inquiry did a shoddy job," the statement said.

"The Ministry has in the past desisted from responding to views expressed by our revered and eminent Chiefs, but has found it imperative in this instance to respond to attacks on the Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of Regions by no less a person than Togbe Afede XIV.

"The utterances of the President of the National House of Chiefs really baffle us as he has been consulted perhaps more than any other Ghanaian on the creation of regions. Togbe Afede XIV has been involved in all consultations of the Commission with the Council of State, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs".

The Ministry reiterated that the Commission adhered strictly the provisions outlined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana relating to the creation of regions and government has expressed satisfaction with their work and the report submitted.

In their opinion, the eminent men and women who served on the Commission did a great job, holding 47 public hearings and 41 consultative meetings and deserve commendation, not insults.

Members of the Commission of Inquiry chaired by Justice S.A. Brobbey were; Dr Grace Bediako (former government statistician), Maulvi Mohammed Bin-Salih (AMEER and Missionary in Charge, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana), Professor Kwasi Kwafo Adarkwa (former Vice-Chancellor, KNUST), Ms Gladys Gillian Naadu Tetteh (Local governance expert) and Mr Robert Ajene (Retired Director of Educations).

The rest are, Dr David Wellingston Essaw (Senior Research Fellow, University of Cape Coast), Professor George Owusu (Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research) and Ms Josephine Hughes (a legal practitioner).

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!