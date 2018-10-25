Bank of Ghana releases list of licensed banks in Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 25 October 2018
Source: yen.com.gh
Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison
The Bank of Ghana has released a list of banks that are duly licensed and of good standing in the country.
The Central Bank is the institution mandated to supervise and regulate the operations of all financial institutions in the country.
It is hoped that realising the list of licensed banks will help restore customers’ confidence in the banking sector.
Two months ago, the Central Bank dissolved five “insolvent” indigenous banks to form the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.
These were the Royal Bank, Sovereign Bank, The Construction Bank, uniBank and Beige Bank.
The BoG explained that the five banks were merged in order to “ensure that the banking sector maintains a strong indigenous presence”.
As of August 2018, here are the banks that the Central Bank has duly licensed to operate in the country:
1. Access Bank (Ghana) Limited
2. ADB Bank Limited
3. Bank of Africa, Ghana Ltd
4. Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Limited
5. Banque Sahélo-Saharienne pour I’Investissement et le Commerce BSIC (Ghana) Limited
6. Barclays Bank of Ghana Ltd.
7. CAL Bank Limited
8. Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited
9. Ecobank Ghana Limited
10. Energy Commercial Bank Ltd
11. FBNBank (Ghana) Ltd
12. Fidelity Bank Limited
13. First Atlantic Bank Ltd
14. First National Bank (Ghana) Ltd
15. GCB Bank Limited
16. GN Bank Limited
17. Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited
18. Republic Bank (Ghana) Ltd
19. National Investment Bank Ltd
20. Prudential Bank Limited
21. Societe General (Ghana) Limited
22. Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd
23. Standard Chartered Bank (Ghana) Limited
24. United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.
25. Universal Merchant Bank Ltd
26. Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited
27. Premium Bank Ltd
28. OmniBank Ghana Limited
29. Heritage Bank Limited
30. GHL Bank Limited
31. ARB Apex Bank Ltd
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
