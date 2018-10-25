Bank of Ghana releases list of licensed banks in Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: yen.com.gh

Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

The Bank of Ghana has released a list of banks that are duly licensed and of good standing in the country.

The Central Bank is the institution mandated to supervise and regulate the operations of all financial institutions in the country.

It is hoped that realising the list of licensed banks will help restore customers’ confidence in the banking sector.

Two months ago, the Central Bank dissolved five “insolvent” indigenous banks to form the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.

These were the Royal Bank, Sovereign Bank, The Construction Bank, uniBank and Beige Bank.

The BoG explained that the five banks were merged in order to “ensure that the banking sector maintains a strong indigenous presence”.

As of August 2018, here are the banks that the Central Bank has duly licensed to operate in the country:

1. Access Bank (Ghana) Limited

2. ADB Bank Limited

3. Bank of Africa, Ghana Ltd

4. Bank of Baroda (Ghana) Limited

5. Banque Sahélo-Saharienne pour I’Investissement et le Commerce BSIC (Ghana) Limited

6. Barclays Bank of Ghana Ltd.

7. CAL Bank Limited

8. Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited

9. Ecobank Ghana Limited

10. Energy Commercial Bank Ltd

11. FBNBank (Ghana) Ltd

12. Fidelity Bank Limited

13. First Atlantic Bank Ltd

14. First National Bank (Ghana) Ltd

15. GCB Bank Limited

16. GN Bank Limited

17. Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited

18. Republic Bank (Ghana) Ltd

19. National Investment Bank Ltd

20. Prudential Bank Limited

21. Societe General (Ghana) Limited

22. Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd

23. Standard Chartered Bank (Ghana) Limited

24. United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.

25. Universal Merchant Bank Ltd

26. Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited

27. Premium Bank Ltd

28. OmniBank Ghana Limited

29. Heritage Bank Limited

30. GHL Bank Limited

31. ARB Apex Bank Ltd