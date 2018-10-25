Normalisation Committee to look into Kotoko's petition

Sports News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to look into Kumasi Asante Kotoko's petition about their readiness to represent Ghana in the next CAF Confederation Cup.

This was disclosed to Graphic Sports Online by the President of the NC, Dr Kofi Amoah, on Thursday morning.

Dr Amoah confirmed Kotoko's petition and said once Kotoko quoted the relevant statutes and regulations to buttress their position, it was worthwhile for the NC to give them a hearing.

"Football is run by statutes and regulations, so once Kotoko's petition referred to the CAF Statutes and Regulations, it is only fair for us to look into the matter", Dr Amoah stated.

He said much as a decision was taken that Ghana will not participate in Africa at last Friday's meeting with the clubs due to the current crisis in Ghana Football, it will also not be out of place for the NC to consider Kotoko's petition which referred to the CAF Statutes and Regulations.

Kotoko wrote to the NC on Monday to indicate their readiness to participate in the Confederation Cup in their capacity as the FA Cup champions last season, contrary to the decision taken by the NC and club owners at a stakeholders meeting held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, October 19.

The joint meeting concluded that Ghana would not participate in the next CAF clubs competitions due to the on going reforms in Ghana Football, vis-a-vis the suspension of the Premier League and the FA Cup.

However, Kotoko petitioned the NC 72 hours later to indicate their preparedness to go to Africa, quoting the relevant CAF Statutes to buttress their argument.

According to Kotoko's petition, the club is financially sound to represent Ghana and therefore requested the NC to permit it to do so.

The deadline given to Ghana by CAF for the submission of clubs is Monday, October 29.