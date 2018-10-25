Home | News | Legon VC swiftly meets SRC after demonstration threat

Legon VC swiftly meets SRC after demonstration threat

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Legon DemoA group photo of the Vice Chancellor and the SRC after the meeting

Authorities of the University of Ghana have met with the leadership of the Students Representative Council (SRC) after the student-leaders threatened to demonstrate over shuttle services on campus.

President of the SRC, Sylvester Amoako Quarshie told the campus radio that their concerns have been neglected by all stakeholders in the chain at the university.

“It is long overdue, the discussion started from June. We have had meetings with all the relevant stakeholders. I am not leading a weak front.”

“If we cannot get a response from management by Friday, we will go through due process and go for a peaceful demonstration. We will call our people, we will put them together and it [demonstration] will happen”, he told Radio Universe.

He noted the students are upset about the 100 percent increment in fares for the shuttle and the limited number serving students.

However, in what appears like a swift response to the demonstration threat, the Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu announced on twitter he had met the students to address their concerns.

“Earlier today, @UnivofGhana management met with @Ug_src to deliberate on welfare issues of Students in a meeting chaired by myself. I assured them that the welfare of students was always paramount as well as a conducive environment for studies,” he wrote.

The development comes as the Kwame University of Science of Technology is shutdown following a violent protest by students over what they describe as brutalities and disrespect from their authorities.

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

