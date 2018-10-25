Home | News | IGP escapes sentencing in contempt case

IGP escapes sentencing in contempt case

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

David Asante Apeatu InspectorGeneral Of PolicejpgIGP, Asante-Apeatu

Inspector General of Police David Asante Appeatu has escaped a possible jail time or imposition of a fine, as the Attorney-General has appealed a court decision that found him guilty of contempt.

Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, on Thursday succeeded in preventing an Accra High Court from sentencing the IGP.

He has filed three applications all geared at ensuring that Mr. Appeatu is not handed a jail time or fined.

Justice Daniel Mensah had earlier ruled that the IGP was guilty of contempt for willfully disobeying orders to provide security for the execution of a court order, for the sale of a 12-block flats belonging to two citizens, Samuel Aggrey Jnr and Augustine Gyekye.

Mr. Dame informed the court they had filed an application for suspension of execution and a notice of appeal.

A third application by the state is aimed at laying claims of ownership of the property for the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Dame also apologised to the court for the failure of the Inspector General of Police to make it to court.

Background?>

This case has travelled from 1988 when a woman, Mrs Aggrey (now deceased), filed the case against REDCO Company limited.

She said the company had failed to pay an amount of money owed her. She won the case as the court in the judgment attached the property, 12-block flat at Madina in Accra.

That is to say that if REDCO fails to pay the money the court will sell the property in order to retrieve the money for her.

REDCO appealed this decision but lost. But even before the court ruled on the matter REDCO gave out the property to the Ghana Police Service to house some of its officers.

The applicants then went back to court to seek an order for the police to vacate the property and rather help execute the High Court’s order to sell the facility.

But the police according to the documents available to Joy News, failed to do that, instead claimed ownership of the property.

The lawyers then filed another case citing the IGP for contempt. They argue that once the flat is in the custody of the court, it is illegal for anyone to sell or buy the property and that the police should have done due diligence.

They also argued, the police has failed to perform its statutory duty and for that matter have willfully disobeyed the orders of the court to provide security for the execution of the court order.

Justice Daniel Mensah who sat on the case said;

“It is my humble opinion that the defence offered by the respondent after the applicant has successfully proved his case, is not legally tenable and the respondent has therefore failed to fully discharge the burden required to avoid a conviction and must, therefore, be committed for contempt of court and sanctioned accordingly.’’

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!