GOIL launches ‘Efie Ne Fie’ promo to reward customers

Business News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Maxwell Atuanor

Kwamena Bartels, Board Chairman of GOIL delivering his address at the launch

Ghana Oil Company, GOIL, has launched a mouth-watering promotion dubbed: “Efie Ne Fie” to reward its cherished customers for their unflinching support in keeping GOIL still the number one Oil Marketing Company in Ghana.

GOIL, was recently adjudged the CIMG Petroleum Company of the year, a feat achieved for three consecutive years.

At the launch of the nationwide promotion, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. Alex Adzew, announced that about 1 million rewards comprising 918,420 items will be given out as instant rewards and the rest in the form of tantalizing ultimate rewards.

“These awards we share with you our cherished customers. Because of you, we are still the number one amongst over 85 competing OMCs” Mr Adzew noted.

The promotion is expected to run till January, 2019.

Mr. Adzew said, the Promotion will be one with a difference because unlike previous ones that had few, token and high-prized items like vehicles, this time, thousands of consumers who buy GOIL fuel will be rewarded with gifts including free fuel, free servicing and airtime”.

The Board chairman of GOIL, Hon Kwamena Bartels, entreated fuel consumers to be associated with the “Efie Ne Fie” promo because it is an instant rewarding effort adding customers of GOIL will benefit tremendously.

Explaining the Efie Ne Fie Promo, the Head of Fuels/Marketing, Marcus Deo Dake, said the promotion which starts now to January, 2019 is targeted at all customers, commercial, private vehicle drivers and motor riders.

To participate, every purchase of GH¢80 worth of fuel and above for vehicles or GH¢50 for motorbikes and tricycles will be given a scratch card to enter the promo for a reward, which will be instantly given at the GOIL service station purchased from.

At the GOIL service station, Orange scratch cards will be given to customers who purchase between GH¢80 and GH¢250, White scratch cards for fuel purchase above GH¢250, whilst Black scratch cards are for fuel purchased by Motorbikes and tricycles.

After going through a charge-free process of processing and sending of pin code, the customer is then shown his reward which he collects instantly. They will also be ultimate rewards for consumers who accrue enough points monthly.

Solidarity messages were given by eight partners of the promotion. They are: First Atlantic Bank, ADB, Coconut Group Hotels Ltd, Alisa Hotel, Universal Engineering and Consultancy Ltd, Aqua-Fresh/Kalypo, Robert & Sons and Famous Famiglia Pizza.

In attendance were Board members of GOIL, Management members, staff, GOIL Dealers, customers, taxi and trotro drivers, Group Chief Executive & MD, Mr. Patrick A.K. Akorli as well as GOIL brand Ambassador, Prof. Azumah Nelson.