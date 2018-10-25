Home | News | GOIL launches ‘Efie Ne Fie’ promo to reward customers

GOIL launches ‘Efie Ne Fie’ promo to reward customers

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Maxwell Atuanor

Kwamena BartelsKwamena Bartels, Board Chairman of GOIL delivering his address at the launch

Ghana Oil Company, GOIL, has launched a mouth-watering promotion dubbed: “Efie Ne Fie” to reward its cherished customers for their unflinching support in keeping GOIL still the number one Oil Marketing Company in Ghana.

GOIL, was recently adjudged the CIMG Petroleum Company of the year, a feat achieved for three consecutive years.

At the launch of the nationwide promotion, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. Alex Adzew, announced that about 1 million rewards comprising 918,420 items will be given out as instant rewards and the rest in the form of tantalizing ultimate rewards.

“These awards we share with you our cherished customers. Because of you, we are still the number one amongst over 85 competing OMCs” Mr Adzew noted.

The promotion is expected to run till January, 2019.

Mr. Adzew said, the Promotion will be one with a difference because unlike previous ones that had few, token and high-prized items like vehicles, this time, thousands of consumers who buy GOIL fuel will be rewarded with gifts including free fuel, free servicing and airtime”.

The Board chairman of GOIL, Hon Kwamena Bartels, entreated fuel consumers to be associated with the “Efie Ne Fie” promo because it is an instant rewarding effort adding customers of GOIL will benefit tremendously.

Explaining the Efie Ne Fie Promo, the Head of Fuels/Marketing, Marcus Deo Dake, said the promotion which starts now to January, 2019 is targeted at all customers, commercial, private vehicle drivers and motor riders.

To participate, every purchase of GH¢80 worth of fuel and above for vehicles or GH¢50 for motorbikes and tricycles will be given a scratch card to enter the promo for a reward, which will be instantly given at the GOIL service station purchased from.

At the GOIL service station, Orange scratch cards will be given to customers who purchase between GH¢80 and GH¢250, White scratch cards for fuel purchase above GH¢250, whilst Black scratch cards are for fuel purchased by Motorbikes and tricycles.

After going through a charge-free process of processing and sending of pin code, the customer is then shown his reward which he collects instantly. They will also be ultimate rewards for consumers who accrue enough points monthly.

Solidarity messages were given by eight partners of the promotion. They are: First Atlantic Bank, ADB, Coconut Group Hotels Ltd, Alisa Hotel, Universal Engineering and Consultancy Ltd, Aqua-Fresh/Kalypo, Robert & Sons and Famous Famiglia Pizza.

In attendance were Board members of GOIL, Management members, staff, GOIL Dealers, customers, taxi and trotro drivers, Group Chief Executive & MD, Mr. Patrick A.K. Akorli as well as GOIL brand Ambassador, Prof. Azumah Nelson.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!