35 businesses, personalities awarded at 2018 Ghana Business Quality Awards

Businesses and business personalities in Ghana have been honoured at the second edition of the Ghana Business Quality Awards held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel to promote quality leadership, best premium quality products and business services in the country.

The ceremony was organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG) in collaboration with the Ministries of Trade and Industry as well as Business Development with endorsement from the Ghana Standards Authority.

The second edition of the awards, which sought to recognise businesses for the year 2017, was held under the theme: "Building Ghana Beyond Aid: The Role of the Private Sector in Economic Growth and Job Creation".

Founder and President of EFG, Sam Ato Gaisie said the awards is in line with government’s agenda to promote a ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ and assist corporate Ghana to produce quality products and quality business services to customers.

He said ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ cannot be attained if businesses operating in the country do not seek to present best quality of products and services to customers.

Mr. Gaisie said the failure of business in the country to provide quality products would only result in the high influx of foreign goods, which is unhealthy for the economy of the country.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka Lindsay, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, said it is important for businesses in the country to be celebrated and commended EFG for taking the bold step to commence the initiative of rewarding quality products and services.

Mr. Lindsay said the award was timely as the country seeks to develop its own businesses, forge partnership with foreign investors and to take its place on the international business space.

He said there is the need to celebrate Ghanaian businesses, entrepreneurs and innovations because it has become relevant to encourage the next generation to provide quality products and business services. The Deputy Minister said it is the role of government to ensure a favourable fiscal and macro business environment to assist business growth.

Mr. Lindsay said: "Businesses, we believe, will drive our aspirations of a ‘Ghana beyond Aid’," adding that the quality of product and service of an entity determines its survival in the market.

He commended the winners and urged corporate Ghana to strive and continue to provide quality products and services to customers to drive the industrialisation agenda of the country. At the awards, 35 indigenous and foreign businesses with business leaders were awarded with plaques and citations.

The overall Best Quality Group of Companies was awarded to Groupe Ndoum for its significance contribution to the Ghanaian economy and for serving customers with enthusiasm, innovation and discipline.

Chairman of Interplast Limited, Mr. Saied Assad Fakhry has adjudged the Overall Best Business Icon of the Year for his exceptional contribution to the manufacturing industry, real estate development and the socioeconomic development of the country.

Below is the full list of the Award winners

Quality Products of the Year 2017

• Premium Quality Building Material of the Year

Dadewa Nails-Wire Weaving Industries Ghana Ltd

• The Premium Quality Herbal Mixture of the Year

Taabea Herbal Mixture - Taabea Company Limited.

• Premium Quality Nutritional Product of the Year

Cellgevity – Max International LLC

• Best Quality Indigenous Cosmetics & Toiletries of the Year

JRA Cosmetics - Stopover JRA Enterprise

• Best Quality Independent Power Plant of the Year 2017

Karpowership Power Plant- Karpowership Ghana Co ltd.

Quality Services of the Year 2017

• Premium Quality Insurance Company of the Year - Vanguard Assurance

• Premium Transport Company of the Year - Intercity STC Coaches Limited

• Health Insurance Service Company of the Year - Nationwide Medical Insurance

• Premium Quality Pharmaceutical Company of the Year - M & G Pharmaceuticals Ltd

• Best Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year - Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Co. Ltd

• Best Quality Indigenous Construction Company of the Year - Legna Construction Works Ltd

• Best Quality Indigenous Oil & Gas Service of the Year -Allied Oil Company Ltd

• Premium Quality Electrical Engineering Service of the Year - Wilkins Engineering Limited

• Premium Quality Automotive Company of the Year - Japan Motors Trading Company.

• Best Quality Mobile Phones & Accessories Provider of the Year - Telefonika Ghana Ltd

• Best Quality Indigenous IT Software Company of the Year - Webad Ghana Limited

• Premium Quality Trade Facilitation Service of the Year - Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNET)

• Premium Quality Indigenous Bank of the Year - Fidelity Bank Ghana Ltd

• Premium Quality Indigenous Hospitality Service of the Year - Coconut Grove Hotels

• Premium Quality Foreign Bank of the Year- Barclays Bank of Ghana Ltd

• Overall Best Quality Group of Companies- Groupe Ndoum

Ghanaian/Non Ghanaian Business Icon of the Year Awards 2017

• Overall Best Business Icon of the Year

Mr. Saied Assad Fakhry; Chairman, Interplast Limited,

• Best Ashanti Region Business Icon of the Year

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong ,Chief Executive Officer, Special Investments Ltd

• Best Ashanti Region Business Icon of the Year –

Dr. Osei Kwame ,Chief Executive Officer, Despite Group of Companies

• Best Upper West Region Business Icon of the Year

Mr. Adam Bonaa, Chief Executive Officer, Kazz Group of Companies

• Best Indian Business Icon of the Year-

Mr. Mukesh Thakwani, Chairman, B5 Plus Ltd

• Best Ghana-Indian Business Icon of the Year

Mr. Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani; Group Chairman ,Melcom Group of Companies

• Best Ghana-Lebanese Business Icon of the Year

Hon.Ghassan Yared; Chairman, Forewin Group of Companies

• Best Central Region Business Icon of the Year –

Mr. Robert Kingsford Kutin (Jnr); CEO of Allship Logistics Ltd

• Best Greater Accra Region Business Icon of the Year-

Dr. Macdonald C. Vasnani; CEO,Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd

• Best Western Region Business Icon of the Year –

Mr. Moses K. Baiden Jnr; CEO ,Margins Group

• Best Eastern Region Business Icon of the Year –

Mrs. Kate Quartey Papafio, Founder & CEO Reroy Group

• Best Volta Region Business Icon of the Year –

Mr. Dan Kofi Okudzeto; Executive Chairman, Allied Oil Company Ltd

• Best Brong-Ahafo Region Business Icon of the Year –

Mr. Obed Asante, CEO, Ghana Nuts Company Ltd

Quality Diplomatic Leadership Award

• Quality Diplomatic Leadership Award-

H.E Kwesi Quartey;Chairperson, African Union Commission