Home | News | Rebecca Foundation launches project to inculcate culture of reading in children

Rebecca Foundation launches project to inculcate culture of reading in children

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

First Lady 12.jpegFirst Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The Rebecca Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has launched a project to inculcate the culture of reading in children in support of efforts to build a highly literate society.

The project, named: “Learning to read, reading to learn”, is expected to roll out school and child-friendly initiatives that will help children learn how to read.

It is also to help inculcate and build the culture of reading in schoolchildren.

Launching the project in Accra yesterday, October 24, 2018, the First Lady and Executive Director of the foundation, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, said as part of the project, the foundation would build a number of libraries nationwide.

“We have already started the first one in the Bia West District and the second will start soon. Of course, we can only do this with the support of donors and we, therefore, appeal to interested donors to support the projec, which is in the national interest,” she said.

She announced that as part of the initiative, the foundation would start airing a reading programme on television, starting from Saturday, October 27.

She said the television programme would be a weekly reading engagement and interaction between some adults and some children to expose the children to the works of Ghanaian writers.

Why the project

Mrs Akufo-Addo complained about the fact some studies had shown that many pupils in Ghana could not read nor write English or any Ghanaian language and described the situation as unacceptable.

She said a high national literacy level was critical to socio-economic and human resource development and called on all stakeholders to have all hands on deck to scale-up literacy levels in the country.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said literacy went beyond just the ability to read and write and included the ability to understand and apply the information acquired for self improvement.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said the foundation, which prioritises the development of women and children in particular, chose to implement the project because, despite the incredible benefits of reading and writing, many Ghanaian children lacked the ability to do so.

Low literacy level

She said the solution to the low literacy level was to start by building the culture of reading in children, the future leaders of the country.

She encouraged parents and guardians to establish a culture of reading with their children at home to support ongoing national efforts and also called on children to build the habit of reading a book a day, as well as learning a new word or idea a day.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of Education, Mr Mattew Opoku Prempeh, said the ministry was excited about the initiative and pledged the government’s support to its implementation, as well as other similar initiatives by well-meaning Ghanaians and foreign partners.

He said the ministry was currently pursuing educational reforms at the pre-tertiary level to inculcate some critical skills required by the country for development and mentioned them as reading, writing, arithmetic and critical thinking.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!