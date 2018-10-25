Home | News | Black Queens confirm three international friendlies ahead of AWCON 2018

Black Queens confirm three international friendlies ahead of AWCON 2018

Dan Soko

The Black Queens of Ghana will have feel o internationafl games before Ghana host the rest of Africa.

The senior national women’s football team of Ghana have lined up three international friendlies as they prepare for the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup next month.

The Black Queens will jet off to Zambia on 30 October to face the She-Polopolo on 3 November, before they leave for Kenya to play their Kenyan counterparts on November 7.

They will take on the Bayana Bayana of South Africa on 9 November on Ghanaian soil in their final preparatory game.

Coach Bashir Hayford’s charges have completed regional tour, where they played several friendlies against clubs.

But, the Black Queens has been criticized by football loving fans who are not satisfied with the level of preparation by the team due to lack of international games

However, after several deliberations with the FIFA Normalisation Committee and the Ministry for Youth and Sports, the greenlight has been given to ensure the team is prepared adequately as Ghana aim at agenda host and win.

The Black Queens have been drawn in group A with Mali, Cameroon and Algeria.

They will play the opening game against Algeria on Saturday 18 November.

