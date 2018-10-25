Home | News | Strategy: McDonald's is bringing back the McRib at thousands of locations

Strategy: McDonald's is bringing back the McRib at thousands of locations

Dan Soko
  • McDonald's is bringing back the McRib at 9,000 locations across the United States, the fast-food chain announced on Thursday.
  • The McRib will also be available for delivery — or McDelivery — via Uber Eats.
  • Part of the McRib's appeal is the chaotic customer response, as the sandwich typically does not return every year or to every McDonald's location.

McDonald's is bringing back the McRib.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain announced that it is bringing back the controversial sandwich at more than 9,000 locations across the United States for a limited time, starting this week. The McRib will also be available for delivery — or McDelivery — via Uber Eats.

McDonald's has an official McRib finder to locate the restaurants that are serving the sandwich. McRib fans can also search Uber Eats to see whether the McRib is available.

For those who don't completely know what the McRib is, McDonald's describes it as "made with 100% seasoned boneless pork, McDonald's signature McRib sauce — a sweet, tangy, barbecue style sauce — and served with dill pickles and mild, fresh slivered onions on a toasted hoagie-style bun."

Part of the McRib's appeal is the chaotic customer response and copious press coverage that the sandwich receives. The McRib doesn't return every year or to every location, which makes the hunt for the sandwich even more exciting. 2018's is one of the most extensive roll-outs the McRib has seen in recent years.

"I nearly drove four hours last year to get one, however found there was one closer as I prepared to leave," Alan Klein, creator of the McRib Locator, told Entrepreneur magazine. "If the McRib were to return to a more sporadic availability, I certainly could see myself taking a longer trip to find one."

The McRib is one of the most beloved and polarizing items on the McDonald's menu. Debuting in 1982, the sandwich survived three farewell tours in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9023330&type=article&ctxId=3777&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=McDonald%27s+is+bringing+back+the+McRib+at+thousands+of+locations&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fstrategy%2Fmcdonalds-is-bringing-back-the-mcrib-at-thousands-of-locations-id9023330.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!