Lifestyle: Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu named among the 100 most influential philanthropists in the world

Dan Soko

Two Nigerian billionaires, Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu have been named among the 100 most influential philanthropists in the world.

Aliko Dangote was recognised as the sixth charitable man in the world while the Billionaire banker and founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony Elumelu, was 11th on the list.

Richtopia, a United Kingdom-based digital platform, says it used Kred scores (Kred Influence Measurement) - a platform that attempts to measure online social influence based upon an openly published algorithm – to compile the list.

From left to right, Lionel Zinsou, French–Beninese banker, Dangote and Elumelu

Derin Cag, founder of Richtopia, in a post on Wednesday, October 25, 2018, said the list contains proactive philanthropists around the world.

Top billionaires like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and J.K. Rowlings occupy the first three positions, while Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk were in the fourth and fifth position, respectively.

Aliko Dangote Foundation

Through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Africa's richest man had donated about N7 billion to support displaced persons affected by the Boko Haram crisis in the North-East.

On his Twitter account, Dangote had called on other well-meaning Nigerians to support this worthy cause and help ameliorate the pains and sufferings of people affected by unrest in the North-East.

In June 2018, he inaugurated a village (Dangote Village) built for the Internally Displaced Persons in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Dangote spends N2 billion to build a village for Internally Displaced Persons in North-East Nigeriaplay

Commissioning of Aliko Dangote village billboard

His plan in life is to become the biggest philanthropist in Africa, asides being the continent's richest man.

Tony Elumelu Foundation

Tony Elumelu, on the other hand, though his Africapitalism idea has implemented one of the most ambitious entrepreneurship programmes globally.

According to a statement on its website, in its 4th year, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered 4,460 entrepreneurs with a total investment of $20 million; 4,000 funded directly by the Foundation and 460 funded by partners.

 

Every year, the foundation host about 5,000 young Africans in Lagos for Africa’s largest entrepreneurial convening.

The 2018 forum feature the launch of the TEFConnect, the world’s largest digital platform for African entrepreneurs, dedicated to connecting African entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

These are the top 20 most influential philanthropists around the world:

1. Warren Buffett

Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

2. Bill Gates

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

3. J.K, Rowling

4. Oprah Winfrey

5. Elon Musk

6. Aliko Dangote

7. Richard Branson

8. Mark Zuckerberg

9. Jeff Bezos

10. Mike Bloomberg

11. Tony O. Elumelu

12. Eric Schmidt

13. George Soros

14. Michael Dell

15. Paul Allen

16. Leonardo DiCaprio

17. Tony Robbins

18. William Shatner

19. Mark Cuban

20. Ellen DeGeneres

