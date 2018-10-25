Home | News | ‘Relocating our office for National Cathedral a blessing in disguise’ – Scholarship Secretariat

‘Relocating our office for National Cathedral a blessing in disguise’ – Scholarship Secretariat

Dan Soko

The Scholarship Secretariat, which is one of the institutions earmarked for demolition to allow for the construction of the national cathedral believe their relocation is a blessing in disguise.

According to the Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang they have been given the option to relocate to Ridge, Labone or around the Independence Square.

“We have been asked to pick out of the lot because of the strategic position that the scholarship secretariat plays in the development of our country.”

“The onus is now on us as a secretariat to choose from the three options that have been discussed and I hope that by the end of next week, we will be able to come out with where we want to go,” he added.

READ ALSO: Asantehene to meet KNUST VC, others today

He said that they would not need much refurbishment at the locations presented to them.

In his view, the relocation “is a very great blessing in disguise and for us, we are very much elated about this.”

According to him the current office of the Secretariat does not communicate its mandate well enough.

But “we believe, will be able to communicate our brand and communicate it well,” from our new location.

Ghanaians criticised President Akufo-Addo for deciding to prioritise the construction of a national cathedral.

READ ALSO: Students damaged over 40 of our cars – KNUST lecturers lament

The President said “People will ask if it (national cathedral) is a priority. It is a priority among priorities. We’ll never find enough money to do everything we want to do. But we have to begin, and that’s what we have started.”

The government is providing 14-acres of public land for the project. Meanwhile, the Christian community is to fund the construction.

Some nine justices of the Court of Appeal as well as other judicial staff occupying bungalows around the site earmarked for the project have been asked to vacate to make way for the construction of the 5,000-seater capacity facility.

They are to move into temporary residential buildings pending the construction of some 21 new bungalows on the Second Circular Road – Cantonments in Accra.

These will be completed and handed over by January 2020.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News