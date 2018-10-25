Home | News | Politics: Trump blames 'Fake News' media for 'hateful' atmosphere after CNN, Democrats bomb scares

Politics: Trump blames 'Fake News' media for 'hateful' atmosphere after CNN, Democrats bomb scares

Dan Soko
  • President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed the "Mainstream Media" for "purposely false and inaccurate reporting" that contributed to a "hateful" atmosphere.
  • It came after CNN and a several of Trump's his political opponents received pipe bombs in the mail on Wednesday.
  • The recipients include Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and the offices of Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, and actor and Trump-critic Robert De Niro.
  • Days earlier, Trump tweeted a video compilation of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton, and former Attorney General Eric Holder all calling for Republicans and Trump administration figures to be treated without civility.

President Donald Trump blamed the "Mainstream Media" for "purposely false and inaccurate reporting" that contributed to a "hateful" atmosphere after CNN and a large group of his political opponents received pipe bombs in the mail on Wednesday.

Trump's comments came in a tweet on Thursday morning which followed a Wednesday that saw top Democrats and Trump critics targeted by pipe bombs mailed to their addresses.

At a campaign rally on Wednesday, Trump said the media "has a responsibility to set a civil tone," while condemning the acts of attempted political violence.

Trump has declared the media the "enemy of the people," and has even celebrated violence against reporters while in office.

CNN President Jeff Zucker called out Trump for a "a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media." Zucker said that contributed to the attempted bombing.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!" Trump tweeted on Thursday morning.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and the offices of Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, and actor and Trump-critic Robert De Niro all recieved suspicious packages on Wednesday and Thursday.

Days earlier, Trump tweeted a video compilation of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton, and former Attorney General Eric Holder all calling for Republicans and Trump administration figures to be treated without civility.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

