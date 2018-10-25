Home | News | Finance: ECB holds and reiterates that rates won't change until next summer

Finance: ECB holds and reiterates that rates won't change until next summer

Dan Soko
  • European Central Bank leaves monetary policy entirely unchanged at the September meeting of its governing council.
  • Base deposit rate stays at -0.4%, and will remain there until at least next summer, the ECB said.
  • It continues to expect to end its quantitative easing programme by the end of 2018, having tapered purchases from €30 billion per month to €15 billion per month.

The European Central Bank on Thursday left monetary policy in the eurozone unchanged once again, as had been widely expected by financial markets.

That means a base deposit rate of -0.4%, and a quantitative easing program capped at €15 billion per month. Purchases were at €30 billion per month up until the end of September, but the move to the lower figure had been telegraphed for several months.

The ECB remains on track to cease purchasing bonds from the end of 2018, it said, reaffirming its long held stance on the matter.

It also reiterated its stance that interest rates are unlikely to rise until at least next year, saying it "expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019."

At 8.30 a.m. ET (2.30 p.m. CET), ECB President Mario Draghi will speak to journalists about the central bank's announcements with eyes likely to be on the situation in Italy, which has seen the country's government clash with the EU over its proposed budget.

Earlier in the week, the EU took the unprecedented step of formally rejecting Italy's budget, which proposed pushing the country's budget deficit as high as 2.4% of gross domestic product over the coming years. This means Italy would fall foul of a previously mandated maximum deficit level of 0.8% of GDP.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9023224&type=article&ctxId=3773&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=ECB+holds+and+reiterates+that+rates+won%27t+change+until+next+summer&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Ffinance%2Fecb-holds-and-reiterates-that-rates-wont-change-until-next-summer-id9023224.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Alliance Française Hosts ‘Shaker Vs Ko-Jo Cue’ Concert Tomorrow

October 25, 2018

South African Rapper HHP Dies At 38

October 25, 2018

Kennedy Agyapong, Shut Up: Commands Kweku Baako

October 25, 2018

Eunice Asiedu Foundation Screens Girls For Breast Cancer

October 25, 2018

All Set For Bukom Fist Of Fury Day II

October 25, 2018

Velma Wows With Queen’s Collection At Glitz Fashion Week

October 25, 2018

‘I Am No More Interested In GFA Post’

October 25, 2018

Brazil Legend Pele Celebrated His 78th Birthday This Week.

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

U.S. Government Supports Ghana To Develop Anti – Child Labor And Trafficking Strategy For The Fisheries Sector

October 23, 2018

Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

October 23, 2018

Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

October 23, 2018

Comoros president visits area seized from rebels

October 23, 2018

A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!