7 easy steps to access MTN Quick loan to impress a girl

Believe it or not, money is key in every relationship where casual or romantic.

Some women expect to go on a date at least once a moment, receive monthly allowance for her personal needs, surprise gifts on special dates such as birthdays, anniversaries or a milestone in her professional career.

Money, for men, has always been an essential factor in wooing and maintaining a lady. It's absence or lack thereof has been a major bane in different relationships across the world.

However, for Ghanaian guys handicapped with money, telco giant, MTN has made it easier to get a quick loan anytime to sort out a date with your lady and pay within a month at a interest of GHC 3 to GHC 13 depending on the amount.

READ ALSO:5 hustle-free ways Ghanaian women can make money

Follow the process below to access Qwik loan before she leaves you for a rich guy.

Dial *170#

Select 6, Savings & loans

play How to access MTN Quick loan

Select 2, Qwikloan

play How to access MTN Quick loan

*Select 1, register for (Registration for first time borrower)

*Enter your mobile money pin

READ ALSO:Habits that are making you broke before your next pay

Select 1, Request a loan

play How to access MTN Quick loan

Choose your loan amount

play How to access MTN Quick loan

Confirm your loan repayment plan

play How to access MTN Quick loan

Enter your MM pin

play How to access MTN Quick loan

NB: Failure to repay the loan within the stipulated time will attract a penalty.