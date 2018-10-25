Home | News | 7 easy steps to access MTN Quick loan to impress a girl

7 easy steps to access MTN Quick loan to impress a girl

Dan Soko

Believe it or not, money is key in every relationship where casual or romantic.

Some women expect to go on a date at least once a moment, receive monthly allowance for her personal needs, surprise gifts on special dates such as birthdays, anniversaries or a milestone in her professional career.

Money, for men, has always been an essential factor in wooing and maintaining a lady. It's absence or lack thereof has been a major bane in different relationships across the world.

However, for Ghanaian guys handicapped with money, telco giant, MTN has made it easier to get a quick loan anytime to sort out a date with your lady and pay within a month at a interest of GHC 3 to GHC 13 depending on the amount.

Follow the process below to access Qwik loan before she leaves you for a rich guy.

  • Dial *170#

  • Select 6, Savings & loans

How to access MTN Quick loanplay

  • Select 2, Qwikloan

How to access MTN Quick loanplay

*Select 1, register for (Registration for first time borrower)

*Enter your mobile money pin

  • Select 1, Request a loan

How to access MTN Quick loanplay

  • Choose your loan amount

How to access MTN Quick loanplay

  • Confirm your loan repayment plan

How to access MTN Quick loanplay

  • Enter your MM pin

How to access MTN Quick loanplay

NB: Failure to repay the loan within the stipulated time will attract a penalty.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

