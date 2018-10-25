Ghana has been ranked 108 globally, according to the World Happiness Report.

The report assessed 156 countries happiness and conducted from 2015-2017.

The report also evaluated the countries happiness levels based on – per capita Gross Domestic Product, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, social support and absence of corruption in government or business.

This puts the West African country behind Russia (59), Libya (70), Pakistan (75), Nigeria (91), Cameroon (99), Gabon (103), Palestinian Territories (104), Iran (106) and Ivory Coast (107).

Income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, trust, and generosity are the key variables used in the rankings.

Finland occupies the top spot as the happiest.

The biggest gainer is Togo, which moved up 17 places in the overall rankings from the last position it held in the 2015 rankings. The biggest loser is Venezuela.

The World Happiness Report ends with a focus on three health problems that have emerged to threaten happiness. These are obesity, the opioid crisis, depression.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE: Ghana ranked 108 happiest country in the world