Lifestyle: 19 New York City restaurants where you can get a Michelin-starred lunch for $50 or less

Kelly Campbell

Eating the best food in the world doesn't have to be reserved for special occasions.

As it turns out, there are plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants around the world that are surprisingly affordable. Did you know that the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world, located in Singapore, costs just $2.20?

If you didn't have any plans to travel that far, Business Insider teamed up with discount website Vouchercloud to find out where you'll find the best deals in New York City.

To produce the list, Vouchercloud looked at the price of a set lunch menu at every New York City restaurant included in this year's Michelin Guide, or the cheapest individually-priced lunch item where there was no set lunch available.

As it turns out, there are are 19 Michelin-starred restaurants where you can eat lunch for $50 or less — and nine where it'll cost $30 or less.

Scroll down to see the 19 cheapest Michelin-starred lunches in New York City, ranked by price of the cheapest à la carte lunch dish or set menu, from most expensive to cheapest.