God will deal with Sports Minister, Akufo-Addo for neglecting us - Amputee Team

Sports News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Members of the National Amputee football team

Members of the National Amputee football team, the Black Challenge, have raised curses on the sports minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah and President Akufo-Addo for failing to support the team to go the world cup in Mexico.

Coach for Black Challenge, Ali Jara, has in an exclusive interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm decried the lack of interest on the part government for the team despite qualifying the world tournament.

He said, ‘’I feel disturbed and rejected. We have been able to organise the team and qualify for the world cup but we have been rejected. We are being punished and I feel so sad.’’

He wondered if the sports minister and government would have treated the amputee team if they had family members like them. He described the neglect as a punishment and said, ‘’if you have passion and feel the pain they are going through, you will understand that, they are suffering.

No one has shown interest in supporting us. This is painful. Our activities have been captured more than two years ago, and yet we have not seen anything. We leave them to God. This job is a job without any remuneration.

I have sacrificed for the team and yet we have not seen any support. They keep telling us that, they do not have the resources to assist us. This is intentional and a plot to neglect us. Did government airlift supporters from Ghana to Brazil?

If we did not have the resources, why were supporters airlifted to Brazil during the world cup? The Black Challenge are billed to represent Ghana at the Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico from October 24 to November 5, but the trip is in limbo, as Sports Ministry’s is yet to show any commitment towards funding the trip.

The players, currently training at the Arts Centre on a non-residential basis, are at a fix over the trip though determined to raise the flag of Ghana high, if measures are put in place. Ghana has been tipped to thrive in upcoming tournament considering the high number professional amputee players despite being handed a tough group opponents, which includes Argentina, Italy and France.