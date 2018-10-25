Home | News | 6 die in Bunso Junction crash

6 die in Bunso Junction crash

Dan Soko

6 Crashppos15 other persons were seriously injured in the accident

Daily Guide has gathered that six persons have been confirmed dead when a tipper truck ran over a sprinter bus at Bunso Junction on the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the accident happened after the driver of the truck with registration number GT 6246-11 had lost control, running over the sprinter bus with registration number GX 3787-13 which was travelling with passengers from Accra to Kumasi.

Instantly, the accident claimed six lives, leaving 15 others in a critical condition. They sustained injuries in the fatal accident, and are now receiving treatment at the Hawa Memorial Hospital at Akyem-Osiem.

Even though the Road Safety Commission, MTTD and Fire Service intervened, there was little they could do.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased persons have since been deposited at the morgue of the same facility pending autopsy.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!