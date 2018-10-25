6 die in Bunso Junction crash

15 other persons were seriously injured in the accident

Daily Guide has gathered that six persons have been confirmed dead when a tipper truck ran over a sprinter bus at Bunso Junction on the Accra-Kumasi highway in the Eastern Region on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the accident happened after the driver of the truck with registration number GT 6246-11 had lost control, running over the sprinter bus with registration number GX 3787-13 which was travelling with passengers from Accra to Kumasi.

Instantly, the accident claimed six lives, leaving 15 others in a critical condition. They sustained injuries in the fatal accident, and are now receiving treatment at the Hawa Memorial Hospital at Akyem-Osiem.

Even though the Road Safety Commission, MTTD and Fire Service intervened, there was little they could do.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased persons have since been deposited at the morgue of the same facility pending autopsy.