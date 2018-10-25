Government dissolves KNUST governing council

KNUST students protest over brutality

Government has dissolved the governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after the violent protest by students there.

Government has also directed that the University reopens within fourteen days to enable academic work to continue.

An interim council has also been put in place to manage the school until things settle down.

The Council is chaired by Nana Effah Apenteng, Paramount Chief of the Bompata Traditional Area and has a three-month tenure.

This follows briefs and recommendations made by the Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh after he led a high powered delegation, including the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah and the Minister-Designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to Kumasi.