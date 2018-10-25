Home | News | 4 cars crash in Kumasi

4 cars crash in Kumasi

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Some the cars hit by the Kia Rio mini truck at Amakom Traffic Light

Four vehicles have been mangled after they were involved in a near-gory road accident in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

This was after an oncoming Kia Rio mini truck, which was fully laden with bags of maize, developed brake failure and crashed into the cars.

Luckily, no serious injuries or deaths were recorded during the crash, which happened right at the Amakom Traffic Light intersection.

The vehicles that were involved in the crash, however, caused some traffic problems in the area before they were eventually towed away for repairs.

Richard Karikari, the CEO of Oli Best Road Safety Organization, a non-governmental organization (NGO), witnessed the crash.

According to him, the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon when there were a lot of vehicles on the busy road.

He disclosed that the KIA Rio mini truck was from the KTI direction and heading to the Amakom Traffic Light area on that fateful day.

Upon reaching the Grace Baptist Church area, the Kia Rio mini truck developed a break fault and so the driver parked for the fault to be fixed.

The driver was of the strong conviction that the break fault had been properly fixed and so he attempted to continue with his journey.

Unknown to the driver, the break fault still persisted so he (driver) lost control of the vehicle and it resulted in the accident involving four cars.

Mr. Karikari, who is also known as ‘KK’, said the crash was very serious and so the people at the accident even thought there would be fatalities.

But luckily, he said “all the four cars that were hit by the Kia Rio mini truck got damaged but strangely there were no injuries to the occupants of the cars”.

KK, who has experience about road issues, admonished drivers to constantly maintain their vehicles so that they would not suffer break failures on the road.

