Three granted bail over Tafo Delta Force attack; one freed

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: citifmonline.com

A member of pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force, who was arrested for allegedly taking part in disturbances at a meeting between the old Tafo Member of Parliament and the party’s constituency executives has been discharged by a Kumasi Circuit court.

The suspect, Yaw Brefo, was discharged because there wasn’t enough evidence to prove his presence at the scene at the time of the incident.

Three others who were granted bail by the court were charged with conspiracy to cause unlawful damage, causing unlawful damage and rioting.

The court presided over by Her Honor Lydia Osei Marfo, asked the accused persons to comply with the bail conditions.

The conditions of bail include a sum of 20,000 cedis with one surety who should be resident in Kumasi.

They have also been asked to report themselves to the police station every Monday.

Lawyer for the accused, William Kusi, said the ruling is satisfying.

They are expected to reappear in court on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

Background

Some members of the Delta Force earlier this month chased out the Member of Parliament for Tafo constituency and Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Anthony Akoto Osei while he was addressing constituency executives of the party.

The presence of the vigilantes disrupted the meeting.

There were suggestions that they carried out the action in disappointment over what they said was deception and failed promises by the MP.

Following the action, many groups criticized members of the group and also accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of permitting such act of lawlessness to thrive in the country.

Some of the suspects were identified as polling station executives of the party.

The suspects had been transferred to the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters for further investigations, with the police indicating that three other members were yet to be arrested.

According to police, three other members are on the run.