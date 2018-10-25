Home | News | St. Louis SHS: Pantryman suspended for 90 days after fondling student

St. Louis SHS: Pantryman suspended for 90 days after fondling student

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

St Louis Shs BageFile photo

A pantryman of the St. Louis Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region has been suspended for three months without pay, for fondling a student’s breast and touching her buttocks.

Kwesi Boampong, who is in his 30s, admitted to committing the act to Luv News’ Erastus Asare Donkor but said allegations that he had sex with the girl are not true.

The student in question has also been suspended from school for one month for breaking school rules and entering an area which is out of bounds to students.

The school’s Board is yet to take a decision on what further action of discipline to take with the two as investigations continue.

The Disciplinary Committee of the school has forwarded the matter to the regional directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) which has invited both parties.

St. Louis SHS has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently after news of some teachers alleged to have sexually abused students, made the headlines.

The recent incident revealed by advocacy group, Child Rights International, chronicles how the students are sexually abused by the pantryman after he assists them to make calls with his phone.

According to a statement by the student, she went to the Boampong’s place on campus with a friend on Saturday, October 6, during entertainment time to make a phone call.

She said while her friend was making her call, the pantryman pulled her close to him, locked her hands behind her toward him and begun fondling her breast.

He also touched her buttocks and started speaking into her ears trying to convince her to have sex with him.

She said he told her they could excuse her friend and go to have sex behind the school tank. At this point, she got angry and started struggling with Boampong.

According to her, the timely intervention of the School Prefect and some students in the area saved her from the pantry man’s grip.

Boampong blamed the devil for tempting him to commit the act.

School authorities told the reporter that the student in question had been suspended in the past for a similar offence.

The student also confirmed the authorities’ claim that she had been going to the pantry man to charge her mobile phone as well as to make calls.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!