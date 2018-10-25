St. Louis SHS: Pantryman suspended for 90 days after fondling student

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

A pantryman of the St. Louis Senior High School (SHS) in the Ashanti Region has been suspended for three months without pay, for fondling a student’s breast and touching her buttocks.

Kwesi Boampong, who is in his 30s, admitted to committing the act to Luv News’ Erastus Asare Donkor but said allegations that he had sex with the girl are not true.

The student in question has also been suspended from school for one month for breaking school rules and entering an area which is out of bounds to students.

The school’s Board is yet to take a decision on what further action of discipline to take with the two as investigations continue.

The Disciplinary Committee of the school has forwarded the matter to the regional directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) which has invited both parties.

St. Louis SHS has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently after news of some teachers alleged to have sexually abused students, made the headlines.

The recent incident revealed by advocacy group, Child Rights International, chronicles how the students are sexually abused by the pantryman after he assists them to make calls with his phone.

According to a statement by the student, she went to the Boampong’s place on campus with a friend on Saturday, October 6, during entertainment time to make a phone call.

She said while her friend was making her call, the pantryman pulled her close to him, locked her hands behind her toward him and begun fondling her breast.

He also touched her buttocks and started speaking into her ears trying to convince her to have sex with him.

She said he told her they could excuse her friend and go to have sex behind the school tank. At this point, she got angry and started struggling with Boampong.

According to her, the timely intervention of the School Prefect and some students in the area saved her from the pantry man’s grip.

Boampong blamed the devil for tempting him to commit the act.

School authorities told the reporter that the student in question had been suspended in the past for a similar offence.

The student also confirmed the authorities’ claim that she had been going to the pantry man to charge her mobile phone as well as to make calls.