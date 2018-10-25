Otumfuo's meeting with KNUST authorities cancelled

KNUST Chancellor Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the induction of the Vice Chancellor

The scheduled meeting between the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and authorities as well as students have been cancelled.

The parties were summoned to the Manhyia Palace for the meeting on Thursday.

It was, however, called off in the eleventh hour, Onua FM’s Kwame Baffoe Agyekum reported.

It is unclear what the reason for the cancellation is.

The Asantehene wanted to know the circumstances that led to the violence on Monday.

The University has since remained closed down after the violence.