Home | News | 2019 budget must focus on sustainable jobs – IFS

2019 budget must focus on sustainable jobs – IFS

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 25 October 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Ken Ofori Atta20Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Executive Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Ghana, Professor Newman Kwadwo Kusi says he expects the 2019 budget to focus on job creation.

Over one million Ghanaians from age 15 and older are unemployed, representing a total unemployment rate of 11.9 per cent, a 2015 labour force survey revealed.

Of this number, about 714,916 are females, representing 57.2 per cent and 535,997 for males representing per cent.

Again, according to the Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS), over one million Ghanaians lost their jobs since 2017. Per a 2017 report, cited by CSS the job cuts span the industrial, banking and mining sectors as well as the media and services sectors.

“I want to see that overall, the budget is designed to create jobs. We are looking at a budget that will grow agriculture and manufacturing to create jobs,” Professor Newman Kusi said on Morning Starr Thursday.

The budget is expected to be presented by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta on November 5.

In an effort to tackle the country’s teething unemployment challenge, the government led by President Akufo-Addo introduced the Nations Builders Corp (NaBCo) as a temporal measure to address the situation, security experts warn could lead to a Ghanaian version of the ‘Arab spring’.

The government has recruited over 100,000 on the NaBCo programme under seven different modules for a monthly stipend of GH¢700.

“The NABCO initiative is a very good programme and initiative,” Professor Kusi told the host of Morning Starr Francis. “However, we must ensure that after the three years, the workers get something doing from the programme. The big question remains, after NaBCo, what next?”

He said the government is implementing so many programmes at the same that is why “we are not getting value for money.

Barely two years in his administration, President Akufo-Addo has rolled out about five social interventionist programmes including, but not limited to one district, one factory, free Senior High School, Planting for food and Jobs, Youth in Afforestation and NaBCo.

“Every time the government wants to undertake major programmes, they have to go out and borrow and this is because we hardly take into consideration long-term plans for programmes or projects we embark on,” bemoaned Professor Kusi.

“All the policies the government has launched in the last year and a half or so are very good but it looks like the government is taking on too many programmes that are not well designed to create a link between agriculture and manufacturing industries,” he stressed.

He thus urged the government to invest more in the country’s agriculture sector as it is the only way the unemployment challenges facing the country can be meaningfully addressed.

“Our investments should go into agricultural programme that will benefit the nation significantly,” he said, adding: “Tackling joblessness in this country, agriculture has been a major source of job creation even though a number of people are involved in the services sector.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!