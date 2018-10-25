Cyber security expert urges organisations to prioritise cyber defence

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr Philemon Hini, the
Head of Technical Operation, e-Crime Bureau, has urged organisations to build
their capacities, as well as develop and train their Information and
Communication Technology personnel to protect their cyber space from attacks.
He said this was against the backdrop of many
reports pointing to increasing cyber-attacks on organisations.
Mr Hini gave the advice in an interview with
the Ghana News Agency on the sideline of the inauguration of the
state-of-the-art Cyber Training Laboratory at the Kofi Annan International
Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra.
The modern Cyber Training Laboratory, which
was inaugurated by Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications, was
spearheaded by the KAIPTC, in partnership, with e-crime Bureau.
About two years ago, KAIPTC signed a
Memorandum of Understanding with e-Crime Bureau to provide world class capacity
building in cyber security and digital forensics.
This is in recognition of the pioneering work
of e-crime Bureau within cyber security landscape in Ghana and the West Africa
sub-region.
Mr Hini said the e-Crime Bureau noticed that
there was a gap in terms of cyber security and digital forensics in the
country, hence the Centre to provide relevant industrial courses to fill the
gap.
He said last year alone, globally there were
attacks on some institutions in about 150 countries; involving cyber criminals
installing malicious applications on computers due to vulnerabilities, and
later demanding huge sums of money.
He said e-Crime Bureau conducted vulnerability
assessment tests for most institutions and identified these similar
vulnerabilities, and so made recommendations to address them.
“However, the situation is even more serious
when people do not assess their vulnerabilities,” he cautioned.
Mr Hini, therefore, advised institutions to
build their cyber capability to ensure they were able to deal with these cyber
security issues, while e-Crime continued to highlight the vulnerabilities,
techniques and provided solutions in preventing such occurrences.
He said the e-Crime Bureau currently had a
partnership with the KAIPTC to provide support to institutions across industry,
including security/law enforcement, banking, production and manufacturing,
mining, oil and gas, in building the capacity of professionals in cyber
security and cyber forensics.
He said the collaboration was also intended to
undertake research and initiate projects within the West African Sub Region.
e-Crime Bureau is an industry leader in West
Africa in the area of cyber security, digital forensics, intelligence,
investigations and related services.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article