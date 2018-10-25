Home | News | Cyber security expert urges organisations to prioritise cyber defence

Cyber security expert urges organisations to prioritise cyber defence

Dan Soko

By Iddi Yire, GNA  

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr Philemon Hini, the Head of Technical Operation, e-Crime Bureau, has urged organisations to build their capacities, as well as develop and train their Information and Communication Technology personnel to protect their cyber space from attacks.

He said this was against the backdrop of many reports pointing to increasing cyber-attacks on organisations.

Mr Hini gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sideline of the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Cyber Training Laboratory at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra.

The modern Cyber Training Laboratory, which was inaugurated by Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications, was spearheaded by the KAIPTC, in partnership, with e-crime Bureau.

About two years ago, KAIPTC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with e-Crime Bureau to provide world class capacity building in cyber security and digital forensics.

This is in recognition of the pioneering work of e-crime Bureau within cyber security landscape in Ghana and the West Africa sub-region.

Mr Hini said the e-Crime Bureau noticed that there was a gap in terms of cyber security and digital forensics in the country, hence the Centre to provide relevant industrial courses to fill the gap.

He said last year alone, globally there were attacks on some institutions in about 150 countries; involving cyber criminals installing malicious applications on computers due to vulnerabilities, and later demanding huge sums of money.

He said e-Crime Bureau conducted vulnerability assessment tests for most institutions and identified these similar vulnerabilities, and so made recommendations to address them.

“However, the situation is even more serious when people do not assess their vulnerabilities,” he cautioned.

Mr Hini, therefore, advised institutions to build their cyber capability to ensure they were able to deal with these cyber security issues, while e-Crime continued to highlight the vulnerabilities, techniques and provided solutions in preventing such occurrences.

He said the e-Crime Bureau currently had a partnership with the KAIPTC to provide support to institutions across industry, including security/law enforcement, banking, production and manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, in building the capacity of professionals in cyber security and cyber forensics.

He said the collaboration was also intended to undertake research and initiate projects within the West African Sub Region.

e-Crime Bureau is an industry leader in West Africa in the area of cyber security, digital forensics, intelligence, investigations and related services.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CPP: James Bomfeh KABILA becomes CPP’s 3rd National Secretary in 3 years

October 25, 2018

BREAKING News: KNUST to resume in 14 days; New management put in place

October 25, 2018

Anas, Klarity  launch citizen engagement platform

October 25, 2018

We still LOVE our Vice Chancellor – KNUST SRC kicks against VC’s removal

October 25, 2018

Dybala Strikes As Juventus Outclass Man Utd At Old Trafford

October 25, 2018

Ghana Drops In Latest FIFA Rankings

October 25, 2018

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah Ruled Out Of QPR Clash With Knee Injury

October 25, 2018

Women’s AFCON: Bashir Hayford To Name Provisional Queens Squad on Friday

October 25, 2018

MOST POPULAR

 Professor Ladipo Akinkugbe And  Nigerias Arrested Development

October 23, 2018

It Pays To Be Diplomatic

October 23, 2018

My Religion And Why

October 23, 2018

Tain DCE Cut Sod For Construction Of 6 Unit Classroom Block

October 23, 2018

"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

October 23, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!